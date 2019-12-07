By chance, Oral Roberts gets to be part of more than just a regular basketball game Sunday.
ORU will host its Native American Heritage Day at the Mabee Center when it hosts Haskell. Fans with a valid Native American Tribal ID card can get two free tickets for the 2 p.m. game.
Also as part of the festivities, the Golden Eagles will wear Nike’s N7 turquoise uniforms. Nike started its N7 fund to support organizations that provide sport and physical activity programming to youth in Native American communities. The N7 name comes from “the seven generations that should be considered in every decision,” according to a Nike press release.
The uniforms are turquoise because the color represents harmony, friendship and fellowship in the Native American culture.
“What a great opportunity, one, to partner with Nike in the fact that tribal communities being able to use sports in order to create friendships and community,” ORU coach Paul Mills said. “It’s pretty cool. Obviously given Oklahoma’s rich heritage in regards to Native Americans, to use basketball in order to do that is pretty cool. So to get the call from Nike, and to say, ‘Hey, would you consider partnering with us?’ It’s a privilege.”
The day happened by chance. ORU originally had a road game against UT-Arlington scheduled for Saturday, but after a scheduling conflict on UTA’s side, the Golden Eagles were left scrambling for another opponent. When Haskell, a tribal university, filled the spot, ORU reached out to Nike about the N7 offer even though the game wasn’t in November, which was Native American Heritage Month.
Not only did the schedule change give ORU an extra home game instead of traveling to Texas during finals week, but also unfolded a special opportunity for the Golden Eagles.
“It’s an honor to be invited to do stuff like this,” said ORU guard Ty Lazenby, who’s from Glencoe. “It’s a whole different experience. I’ve never played in a game like this, personally. And you get the (turquoise) uniform — that’s pretty cool. I mean, (you) always get up for something like that. And then, you get a chance to play in a game that’s bigger than basketball.”