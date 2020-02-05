MEN’S BASKETBALL
ORU at North Dakota
7 p.m. Thursday, Betty Engelstad Sioux Center, Grand Forks, N.D., KRXO-107.9
ORU (12-10, 5-4)
Ht. Pt. Rb.
G Abmas 6-1 14.5 1.9
G Burns 6-3 14.5 4.2
G Fuqua 5-11 6.4 3.2
F Nzekwesi 6-8 16.9 9.9
F Obanor 6-8 10.8 6.6
NO. DAKOTA (10-13, 4-5)
Ht. Pt. Rb.
G Allen-Eikens 6-6 13.7 4.7
G Brown 6-3 5.5 3.4
G Stewart 6-3 17.8 5.7
F Rebraca 6-9 13.5 9.4
F Walter 6-9 11.3 3.4
Notes: Oral Roberts won its last matchup against North Dakota at the Mabee Center, 88-73. … The Golden Eagles and North Dakota both have four players in their starting lineups averaging in double figures. … Senior forward Emmanuel Nzekwesi leads ORU with 16.9 points and 9.9 rebounds per game.