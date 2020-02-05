Oral Roberts University faces Denver - Men's Basketball

Oral Roberts' Emmanuel Nzekwesi drives to the basket against Denver on Feb. 1. Nzekwesi had 13 points and nine rebounds in ORU's 86-77 victory. TIM CAMPBELL/for the Tulsa World

MEN’S BASKETBALL

ORU at North Dakota

7 p.m. Thursday, Betty Engelstad Sioux Center, Grand Forks, N.D., KRXO-107.9

ORU (12-10, 5-4)

Ht. Pt. Rb.

G Abmas 6-1 14.5 1.9

G Burns 6-3 14.5 4.2

G Fuqua 5-11 6.4 3.2

F Nzekwesi 6-8 16.9 9.9

F Obanor 6-8 10.8 6.6

NO. DAKOTA (10-13, 4-5)

Ht. Pt. Rb.

G Allen-Eikens 6-6 13.7 4.7

G Brown 6-3 5.5 3.4

G Stewart 6-3 17.8 5.7

F Rebraca 6-9 13.5 9.4

F Walter 6-9 11.3 3.4

Notes: Oral Roberts won its last matchup against North Dakota at the Mabee Center, 88-73. … The Golden Eagles and North Dakota both have four players in their starting lineups averaging in double figures. … Senior forward Emmanuel Nzekwesi leads ORU with 16.9 points and 9.9 rebounds per game.

Tags