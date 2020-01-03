MEN'S BASKETBALL

ORU at Omaha

7 p.m. Saturday, Baxter Arena, Omaha, Neb., KRXO-107.9

ORU (7-7, 0-1)

;;Ht.;Pt.;Rb.

G;Abmas;6-1;13.6;2.0

G;Burns;6-3;13.8;4.4

G;Kearns;6-1;7.5;3.1

F;Nzekwesi;6-8;16.4;10.1

F;Obanor;6-8;11.5;7.4

OMAHA (8-8, 1-0)

;;Ht.;Pt.;Rb.

G;Akinwole;6-0;9.5;4.7

G;Gibson;6-3;14.5;2.7

G;Thornhill;6-4;9.4;3.8

F;Pile;6-8;12.3;10.6

F;Tut;6-8;5.6;4.5

Notes: ORU dropped its Summit League opener to South Dakota State on Thursday night. … Senior forward Emmanuel Nzekwesi posted a double-double in the loss and is now averaging a double-double this season with 16.4 points and 10.1 rebounds per game. … Omaha also has a player averaging a double-double in junior forward Matt Pile (12.3 points and 10.6 rebounds).

-- Dekota Gregory, Tulsa World