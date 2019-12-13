Roger State Univ @ Oral Roberts MBB

ORU's R.J. Fuqua (#12) dribbles up the court - Captured at Mabee Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma on November 19, 2019. TIM CAMPBELL/For the Tulsa World

 TIM CAMPBELL

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Central Oklahoma at ORU

7 pm. Saturday, Mabee Center

KRXO-107.9

ORAL ROBERTS (4-5)

;;Ht.;Pt.;Rb.

G;Abmas;6-1;13.7;1.9

G;Burns;6-3;13.0;5.3

G;Kearns;6-1;8.0;4.3

F;Lufile;6-8;8.6;8.0

F;Obanor;6-8;10.9;7.3

UCO (3-7)

;;Ht.;Pt.;Rb.

G;Bell;6-1;9.4;2.6

G;Nimmer;6-6;8.7;5.3

F;Givens;6-6;7.5;4.7

F;McDowell;6-5;12.7;5.2

F;Savage;6-5;6.9;2.3

Notes: ORU is undefeated at home this season, and a win over UCO on Saturday would put the Golden Eagles at 5-0 in the Mabee Center. … Senior forward Emmanuel Nzekwesi leads ORU in scoring, averaging 15.8 points per game. … UCO’s projected starting lineup includes Sapulpa graduate Colt Savage, a sophomore forward averaging 6.9 ppg.

-- Dekota Gregory, Tulsa World

Tags