MEN'S BASKETBALL
Central Oklahoma at ORU
7 pm. Saturday, Mabee Center
KRXO-107.9
ORAL ROBERTS (4-5)
;;Ht.;Pt.;Rb.
G;Abmas;6-1;13.7;1.9
G;Burns;6-3;13.0;5.3
G;Kearns;6-1;8.0;4.3
F;Lufile;6-8;8.6;8.0
F;Obanor;6-8;10.9;7.3
UCO (3-7)
;;Ht.;Pt.;Rb.
G;Bell;6-1;9.4;2.6
G;Nimmer;6-6;8.7;5.3
F;Givens;6-6;7.5;4.7
F;McDowell;6-5;12.7;5.2
F;Savage;6-5;6.9;2.3
Notes: ORU is undefeated at home this season, and a win over UCO on Saturday would put the Golden Eagles at 5-0 in the Mabee Center. … Senior forward Emmanuel Nzekwesi leads ORU in scoring, averaging 15.8 points per game. … UCO’s projected starting lineup includes Sapulpa graduate Colt Savage, a sophomore forward averaging 6.9 ppg.
-- Dekota Gregory, Tulsa World