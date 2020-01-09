Oral Roberts basketball coach Paul Mills saw a stat before the game that his team has somewhat lived and died off this season: 78% of games in the Summit League are won by the home team.
ORU notched its first Summit League win Thursday night at the Mabee Center with a 79-73 victory over North Dakota State. The Golden Eagles (8-8, 1-2 Summit) also remained unbeaten at home this season at 7-0.
The Golden Eagles dropped their first two conference games to South Dakota State and Omaha, respectively, last week during a road trip. ORU is 1-8 in away games.
“You gotta win at home — that’s the reality of it,” Mills said. “I mean, you’re discouraged, obviously, with road losses, but you also realize how hard it is.”
ORU benefited from a quieted home crowd during free throws Thursday as the Golden Eagles made clutch free throw after clutch free throw down the stretch to seal the win and fend off a NDSU comeback. The Golden Eagles were 16-for-19 from the line in the game.
The small things were ultimately what propelled ORU past the Bison, including clutch free throws and only 11 turnovers. Guard R.J. Fuqua was the epitome of that with a 20 plus/minus. The next best plus/minus was guard Deondre Burns at seven.
Fuqua’s plus/minus benefited from eight points, five assists, two steals and only one turnover.
“All I care about is winning,” Fuqua said of the stats. “I just wanna win every game.”
The Golden Eagles had to fight off a comeback after coming out cold in the second half and giving up a 41-32 halftime lead. But once freshman Max Abmas hit a 3-pointer to end his team’s scoring drought, ORU never let the game get away from it again.
“This is a very resilient group,” Mills said. “We’ve seen it from the beginning.”
Abmas ended the night with 21 points, going 5-for-8 from beyond the arc. Guard Deondre Burns was ORU’s leading scorer with 22 points.
Down low, forward Kevin Obanor tallied 13 points and seven rebounds, and forward Emmanuel Nzekwesi, who went into the game averaging a double-double, had 12 points and eight rebounds.
The Golden Eagles host North Dakota at 7 p.m. Saturday.