MEN'S BASKETBALL
N.D. State at ORU
7 p.m. Thursday, Mabee Center, KRXO-107.9
ORU (7-8, 0-2)
;;Ht.;Pt.;Rb.
G;Abmas;6-1;13.2;1.9
G;Burns;6-3;13.0;4.3
G;Kearns;6-1;7.5;2.9
F;Nzekwesi;6-8;16.2;10.1
F;Obanor;6-8;11.9;7.5
NDSU (11-5, 2-0)
;;Ht.;Pt.;Rb.
G;Hunter;6-3;7.8;2.2
G;Shahid;5-11;15.7;3.4
G;Ward;6-6;14.5;7.4
F;Eady;6-5;6.9;3.5
F;Kreuser;6-10;9.3;6.6
Notes: ORU is on a three-game losing streak after a stretch of road games, but the Golden Eagles return to the Mabee Center, where they are 6-0 this season. … The Golden Eagles are back at full strength after sophomore guard R.J. Fuqua (from Booker T. Washington) returned from injury during last week’s road trip after missing seven of the previous eight games. … ORU senior forward Emmanuel Nzekwesi is averaging a double-double at 16.2 points and 10.1 rebounds per game. … Senior guard Vinnie Shahid leads North Dakota State in scoring, averaging 15.7 ppg.
-- Dekota Gregory, Tulsa World