MEN’S BASKETBALL
Southwestern Christian at ORU
7 p.m. Monday
Mabee Center
KRXO-107.9
ORU (2-4)
Ht. Pt. Rb.
G Abmas 6-1 13.8 1.3
G Burns 6-3 12.3 5.8
G Kearns 6-1 7.2 3.5
F Lacis 6-7 2.2 1.6
F Obanor 6-8 12.3 7.8
Southwestern Christian (5-2)
Ht. Pt. Rb.
G Anderson 6-3 4.8 2.5
G Madkin 6-3 12.9 5.0
G White 6-3 12.6 5.4
F Dantzler-Fulner 6-6 16.9 9.3
F Reese 6-6 11.4 3.0
Notes: Oral Roberts is coming off a 68-59 loss to Wichita State on Saturday. .. Forward Elijah Lufile notched his first career double-double in his first ORU start against Wichita State with 13 points and 10 rebounds. … Although Southwestern Christian, located in Bethany, is only 109 miles from ORU, Monday will be the first meeting between the two programs.