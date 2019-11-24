Roger State Univ @ Oral Roberts MBB

ORU's Elijah Lufile (#1) drives to the basket - Captured at Mabee Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma on November 19, 2019. TIM CAMPBELL/For the Tulsa World

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Southwestern Christian at ORU

7 p.m. Monday

Mabee Center

KRXO-107.9

ORU (2-4)

Ht. Pt. Rb.

G Abmas 6-1 13.8 1.3

G Burns 6-3 12.3 5.8

G Kearns 6-1 7.2 3.5

F Lacis 6-7 2.2 1.6

F Obanor 6-8 12.3 7.8

Southwestern Christian (5-2)

Ht. Pt. Rb.

G Anderson 6-3 4.8 2.5

G Madkin 6-3 12.9 5.0

G White 6-3 12.6 5.4

F Dantzler-Fulner 6-6 16.9 9.3

F Reese 6-6 11.4 3.0

Notes: Oral Roberts is coming off a 68-59 loss to Wichita State on Saturday. .. Forward Elijah Lufile notched his first career double-double in his first ORU start against Wichita State with 13 points and 10 rebounds. … Although Southwestern Christian, located in Bethany, is only 109 miles from ORU, Monday will be the first meeting between the two programs.

