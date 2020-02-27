For the first time in five years, Oral Roberts will tally more wins than losses in a regular season.
ORU, 15-13 with one regular-season game left, secured its first winning record since the 2014-15 season with a 113-70 victory against Western Illinois on Thursday night at the Mabee Center.
While playing a major role in ORU notching a winning record in his senior campaign, forward Emmanuel Nzekwesi suffered through an 8-22 mark his first season playing in 2016-17 after a redshirt season the year before.
“Coming in, you always say you want to leave something better than you found it,” Nzekwesi said. “It means a lot, but we’re definitely not done yet, so we’re just gonna keep going.”
Nzekwesi recorded a double-double with 13 points and 13 rebounds.
After Western Illinois (5-20, 2-13) started the game with a 3-pointer from Kobe Webster, ORU went on a 13-0 run to take over early. Most of that 13-point streak came from three consecutive 3s, including back-to-back 3s from sophomore forward Kevin Obanor, who finished with a game-high 24 points and was 3-for-3 from downtown. The third of three consecutive 3-pointers came from freshman guard Max Abmas.
The Golden Eagles went into the locker room with a 63-33 advantage and four of its five starters already in double-digit scoring. Guards Deondre Burns and R.J. Fuqua led the way with 13 points. Obanor had 12 and Nzekwesi posted 11. Nzekwesi already had a plus/minus of plus-35 at that point, which meant ORU outscored Western Illinois by 35 points when Nzekwesi was on the court. Obanor, Burns, Fuqua, Sam Kearns and Aidan Saunders also all had over a plus-20 when the game ended.
Burns joined Nzekwesi in recording a double-double with 15 points and 10 assists. Burns, Nzekwesi and three other players will be honored on senior night when the Golden Eagles host Purdue Fort Wayne at 7 p.m. Saturday. Of the seniors to be recognized, Nzekwesi is the only one who has spent his entire career at ORU.
“It’ll be sad to see (Nzekwesi) go,” ORU coach Paul Mills said. “He’s such a remarkable kid. He could have gone to a Power 5 school. He has seen others who left here, went to a Power 5 school. But he told me very early, ‘I want to get this thing back to what we know ORU can be.’ So to watch this come to fruition for him, you’re just happy for a guy like that.”