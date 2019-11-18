ORU at Tulsa

Oral Roberts guard Max Abmas (left) looks to make a play against Tulsa guard Reggie Jones Nov. 12 at the Reynolds Center. BRETT ROJO/for the Tulsa World

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Rogers State at ORU (exhibition)

7 p.m. Tuesday

Mabee Center

Radio: KRXO-107.9

ORU (1-3)

;;Ht.;Pt.;Rb.

G;Abmas;6-1;17.8;1.3

G;Burns;6-3;14.5;5.5

G;Fuqua;5-11;5.5;4.0

F;Nzekwesi;6-8;14.5;7.8

F;Obanor;6-8;7.5;7.5

Rogers State (3-0)

;;Ht.;Pt.;Rb.

G;Davis;6-0;9.3;4.7

G;Sternberger;6-2;12.7;2.7

G;Sumner;6-1;21.3;3.3

F;Miller;6-8;8.7;2.7

F;Peacock;6-4;16.7;6.0

Notes: ORU hasn’t played in the Mabee Center since Nov. 8, which was its only win so far this season. … ORU’s last outing was an 87-74 loss to Iowa. … Guard Max Abmas led the Golden Eagles against Iowa with 25 points. … Abmas is the only freshman on ORU’s roster but leads the team in scoring, at 17.8 points a game. … RSU forward Christopher Miller, who graduated from Booker T. Washington, will face his former team Tuesday as an ORU transfer.

