Oral Roberts will get to play basketball next week no matter what happens this weekend at the Mabee Center. But Western Illinois could not earn a ticket to Sioux Falls, South Dakota, where the Summit League Basketball Championships will be March 7-10.
ORU hosts Western Illinois at 7:30 p.m. Thursday to start a two-game homestand that will conclude its regular season, ending with Purdue Fort Wayne at 7 p.m. Saturday. Western Illinois and Purdue Fort Wayne were victims of the Golden Eagles’ only two road conference wins this season. ORU has an 11-1 home record overall.
A 13-1 home finish would be the best for ORU (14-13, 7-7) since the 2011-12 season and second-best since the turn of the century. One win this weekend also would seal the first winning record since 2014-15, when the Golden Eagles finished 19-15.
“I don't know necessarily that it's a benefit (that ORU has already beaten both teams). I think what is a benefit is to be at home,” ORU coach Paul Mills said. “… I think our guys are very aware of what we need to do in order to achieve things that haven't been done in a long time around here.”
ORU is coming off a 100-96 overtime loss at Denver, which is tied with Western Illinois (5-19, 2-12) at the bottom of the Summit League standings. Like Denver last week, WIU also is fighting to keep its season going, as the worst team in the league misses out on the conference tournament. The two meet Saturday, but a Western Illinois win Thursday would punch its ticket, regardless.
“We faced the same thing with Denver last week -- playing a desperate team -- so you know they're going to be ready,” Mills said. “… As I shared with the guys versus Denver, this isn't the same team that you're watching on film. They're playing for their lives.