At the beginning of the season, Oral Roberts coach Paul Mills posted a listed of college basketball teams with the most consecutive wins at home. He’s been marking teams out when they lose, but so far, he hasn’t had to remove his own team from the group.
It’s been 315 days since ORU lost a game at the Mabee Center. The Golden Eagles beat Central Oklahoma 69-57 Saturday night to stay unbeaten at home this season and extend their winning streak at the Mabee Center to seven, dating back to last season. ORU is 5-0 at home this season, plus two more last year after losing to Purdue-Fort Wayne 82-81 on Feb. 2.
“It’s pretty mindful,” Mills said of the posted list. “Can you protect your home court? That’s part of it. Now, the reality is, we’ve played the second-toughest schedule in the country. We’re No. 2 on strength of schedule. But we’re also one of two teams in our league who have not won a road game. Yeah, to take care of home court, but we need to be able to go on the road and play well, too.”
ORU scored the first 11 points Saturday night before UCO finally put points on the board with a layup to end the Golden Eagles’ run 6:53 into the contest. From there, UCO pretty much matched the Golden Eagles bucket for bucket as the teams went to halftime with ORU leading 30-21.
“I thought our guys, the first 10 minutes of the game, were as locked in on a scouting report as we’ve had over the course of time,” Mills said.
Of ORU’s first 11 points, senior guard Deondre Burns was responsible for six after a quick start. In the mix of that was an impressive And-1 for his last three points of the run after pulling in an offensive rebound. Burns finished the night as the game’s leading scorer with 22 points, going 3-for-4 from 3-point range.
“If Deondre Burns isn’t on the court, this may be a different outcome,” Mills said. “He was that good, and was able to impact the game offensively and defensively. I thought he did a phenomenal job.”
UCO got within five in the second half with 14:33 left before the Golden Eagles took control of the rest of the game. The win put ORU at .500 for the first time this season at 5-5 and was also the first time this campaign that the Golden Eagles have won two in a row after a victory over Haskell on Sunday.
ORU will travel to Chicago State on Tuesday before returning home to host Missouri State at 1 p.m. Saturday.
“We’ll get a really good taste next Saturday with Missouri State, who’s a really good basketball team,” Mills said.