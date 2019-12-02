MEN’S BASKETBALL
Oral Roberts at Creighton
7:30 p.m. Tuesday
CHI Health Center Omaha, Omaha, Nebraska
FS1, KRXO-107.9
ORU (3-4)
Ht. Pt. Rb.
G Abmas 6-1 14.4 1.9
G Burns 6-3 13.0 5.7
G Kearns 6-1 7.4 4.0
F Lacis 6-7 3.2 2.0
F Obanor 6-8 11.9 8.0
Creighton (5-2)
Ht. Pt. Rb.
G Alexander 6-4 16.1 5.6
G Ballock 6-5 12.7 5.4
G Zegarowski 6-2 18.4 3.3
F Bishop 6-7 7.7 5.1
F Jefferson 6-5 8.2 4.8
Notes: ORU is coming off a 99-45 win over Southwestern Christian, while Creighton upset then-No. 12 Texas Tech in overtime, 83-76, its last outing. … Guard Max Abmas, the only freshman on ORU’s roster, is the Golden Eagles’ leading scorer among their projected starting lineup, averaging 14.4 points a game. … ORU has yet to win a road game this season, making the Golden Eagles 0-4 away from the Mabee Center.