Oral Roberts vs UCO

Oral Roberts guard Deondre Burns (left) goes up for a shoot while being defended by Central Oklahoma's Dashon Bell during Saturday's game at the Mabee Center. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World

 Ian Maule

MEN'S BASKETBALL

ORU at Chicago State

7 p.m. Tuesday

Jones Convocation Center, Chicago

Radio: KRXO-107.9

ORU (5-5)

;;Ht.;Pt.;Rb.

G;Abmas;6-1;12.6;2.0

G;Burns;6-3;13.9;5.3

G;Kearns;6-1;8.3;4.0

F;Lufile;6-8;8.5;8.1

F;Obanor;6-8;10.7;7.4

Chicago State (4-7)

;;Ht.;Pt.;Rb.

G;A.Lewis;6-3;13.8;4.2

G;I.Lewis;6-1;8.5;3.0

G;Johnson;6-3;17.9;2.5

F;Colley;6-7;8.5;5.0

C;Hunt;6-9;6.1;5.1

Notes: Oral Roberts and Chicago State will meet as part of the Summit League/WAC Challenge. … ORU is coming off back-to-back wins for the first time this season after beating Haskell and Central Oklahoma. … Senior guard Deondre Burns tallied 22 points in his last outing against UCO, bolstering his season average to 13.9. … The Golden Eagles will again be without senior forward Emmanuel Nzekwesi, who is averaging 15.8 points in five games, because of injury. … ORU, yet to win a road game this season, is 0-5 away from the Mabee Center.

