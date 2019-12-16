MEN'S BASKETBALL
ORU at Chicago State
7 p.m. Tuesday
Jones Convocation Center, Chicago
Radio: KRXO-107.9
ORU (5-5)
;;Ht.;Pt.;Rb.
G;Abmas;6-1;12.6;2.0
G;Burns;6-3;13.9;5.3
G;Kearns;6-1;8.3;4.0
F;Lufile;6-8;8.5;8.1
F;Obanor;6-8;10.7;7.4
Chicago State (4-7)
;;Ht.;Pt.;Rb.
G;A.Lewis;6-3;13.8;4.2
G;I.Lewis;6-1;8.5;3.0
G;Johnson;6-3;17.9;2.5
F;Colley;6-7;8.5;5.0
C;Hunt;6-9;6.1;5.1
Notes: Oral Roberts and Chicago State will meet as part of the Summit League/WAC Challenge. … ORU is coming off back-to-back wins for the first time this season after beating Haskell and Central Oklahoma. … Senior guard Deondre Burns tallied 22 points in his last outing against UCO, bolstering his season average to 13.9. … The Golden Eagles will again be without senior forward Emmanuel Nzekwesi, who is averaging 15.8 points in five games, because of injury. … ORU, yet to win a road game this season, is 0-5 away from the Mabee Center.