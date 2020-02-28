Oral Roberts University faces South Dakota - Men's Basketball

ORU's Sam Kearns (#10) brings the ball up the court - Captured at Mabee Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma on February 15, 2020. TIM CAMPBELL/For the Tulsa World

Purdue Fort Wayne at Oral Roberts

7 p.m. Saturday, Mabee Center

KRXO-107.9

Purdue Fort Wayne (13-17, 6-9)

;;Ht.;Pt.;Rb.

G;Billups;6-4;8.9;5.0

G;DeBerry;6-5;6.8;3.2

G;Godfrey;6-5;15.6;4.4

F;Carl;6-11;7.1;4.9

F;Holba;6-7;8.7;4.1

ORU (15-13, 8-7)

;;Ht.;Pt.;Rb.

G;Abmas;6-1;14.4;2.1

G;Burns;6-3;15.7;3.9

G;Fuqua;5-11;7.1;3.1

F;Nzekwesi;6-8;17.0;10.3

F;Obanor;6-8;12.1;6.8

Notes: Saturday will be Senior Night for ORU, recognizing Emmanuel Nzekwesi, Deondre Burns, Sam Kearns, Aidan Saunders and Ty Lazenby. … Nzekwesi leads the Golden Eagles in scoring and rebounding, averaging a double-double with 17 points and 10.3 rebounds a game. … ORU won its first meeting this season against Purdue Fort Wayne, 92-68. … Sophomore guard Jarred Godfrey leads Purdue Fort Wayne with 15.6 points a game.

Dekota Gregory

918-581-8355

dekota.gregory@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @dekotagregory

Tags

Sports Writer

Dekota covers the University of Tulsa football team and ORU men’s basketball team. An Oklahoma State University graduate, he was an intern for the Tulsa World before joining in 2019.