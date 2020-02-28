Purdue Fort Wayne at Oral Roberts
7 p.m. Saturday, Mabee Center
KRXO-107.9
Purdue Fort Wayne (13-17, 6-9)
;;Ht.;Pt.;Rb.
G;Billups;6-4;8.9;5.0
G;DeBerry;6-5;6.8;3.2
G;Godfrey;6-5;15.6;4.4
F;Carl;6-11;7.1;4.9
F;Holba;6-7;8.7;4.1
ORU (15-13, 8-7)
;;Ht.;Pt.;Rb.
G;Abmas;6-1;14.4;2.1
G;Burns;6-3;15.7;3.9
G;Fuqua;5-11;7.1;3.1
F;Nzekwesi;6-8;17.0;10.3
F;Obanor;6-8;12.1;6.8
Notes: Saturday will be Senior Night for ORU, recognizing Emmanuel Nzekwesi, Deondre Burns, Sam Kearns, Aidan Saunders and Ty Lazenby. … Nzekwesi leads the Golden Eagles in scoring and rebounding, averaging a double-double with 17 points and 10.3 rebounds a game. … ORU won its first meeting this season against Purdue Fort Wayne, 92-68. … Sophomore guard Jarred Godfrey leads Purdue Fort Wayne with 15.6 points a game.