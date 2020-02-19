MEN'S BASKETBALL
ORU at Denver
8 p.m. Thursday, Hamilton Gymnasium, Denver, KRXO-107.9
ORU (14-12, 7-6)
;;Ht.;Pt.;Rb.
G;Abmas;6-1;14.2;2.0
G;Burns;6-3;16.0;3.9
G;Fuqua;5-11;6.6;3.3
F;Nzekwesi;6-8;16.6;10.0
F;Obanor;6-8;11.5;6.8
DENVER (5-22, 1-12)
;;Ht.;Pt.;Rb.
G;Gatlin;6-3;4.7;2.6
G;Murkey;6-5;17.8;5.9
G;Townsend;6-3;17.1;5.1
F;Green;6-9;2.2;2.0
F;Jones;6-10;8.2;4.7
Notes: A trip to Denver will be Oral Roberts' last road game of the season. … Four of ORU’s five starters are scoring in double digits. … Senior forward Emmanuel Nzekwesi is averaging a double-double with 16.6 points and 10 rebounds per game. … Senior guard Deondre Burns has scored at least 20 points in four of ORU’s past five games and is averaging 23.6 points during that stretch. … Nzekwesi’s younger brother, David, is a sophomore forward for Denver.
-- Dekota Gregory, Tulsa World