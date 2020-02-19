Oral Roberts University faces South Dakota - Men's Basketball

Deondre Burns has scored at least 20 points in four of Oral Roberts' past five games. TIM CAMPBELL/for the Tulsa World

MEN'S BASKETBALL

ORU at Denver

8 p.m. Thursday, Hamilton Gymnasium, Denver, KRXO-107.9

ORU (14-12, 7-6)

;;Ht.;Pt.;Rb.

G;Abmas;6-1;14.2;2.0

G;Burns;6-3;16.0;3.9

G;Fuqua;5-11;6.6;3.3

F;Nzekwesi;6-8;16.6;10.0

F;Obanor;6-8;11.5;6.8

DENVER (5-22, 1-12)

;;Ht.;Pt.;Rb.

G;Gatlin;6-3;4.7;2.6

G;Murkey;6-5;17.8;5.9

G;Townsend;6-3;17.1;5.1

F;Green;6-9;2.2;2.0

F;Jones;6-10;8.2;4.7

Notes: A trip to Denver will be Oral Roberts' last road game of the season. … Four of ORU’s five starters are scoring in double digits. … Senior forward Emmanuel Nzekwesi is averaging a double-double with 16.6 points and 10 rebounds per game. … Senior guard Deondre Burns has scored at least 20 points in four of ORU’s past five games and is averaging 23.6 points during that stretch. … Nzekwesi’s younger brother, David, is a sophomore forward for Denver.

-- Dekota Gregory, Tulsa World