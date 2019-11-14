MEN’S BASKETBALL
ORU at Iowa
7 p.m. Friday, Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City, Iowa
KRXO-107.9
ORAL ROBERTS (1-2)
;;Ht.;Pt.;Rb.
G;Abmas;6-1;15.3;1.7
G;Burns;6-3;16.7;5.7
G;Fuqua;5-11;5.3;5.0
F;Nzekwesi;6-8;14.7;7.7
F;Obanor;6-8;7.3;7.0
IOWA (1-1)
;;Ht.;Pt.;Rb.
G;Fredrick;6-3;10.0;0.5
G;McCaffery;6-5;8.0;0.5
G;Wieskamp;6-6;10.0;4.5
F;Nunge;6-11;1.0;0.5
C;Garza;6-11;17.0;10.0
Notes: Four players scored in double digits in Oral Roberts’ game against Tulsa, as forward Kevin Obanor led all scorers with 13 points. … Obanor recorded a double-double in the 74-67 loss to TU with 13 points and 11 rebounds. … The Golden Eagles have attempted the eighth-most 3-point shots in the country, averaging 32 a game and shooting 27% from beyond the arc. … Guard Deondre Burns has been ORU’s leading scorer in two of three games, averaging 16.7 points a game as the Golden Eagles’ leading scorer this season. ... Iowa and ORU have played only once before, with Iowa winning in a shootout (126-94) on Dec. 3, 1987, in the All-College Tournament in Oklahoma City. ... Luka Garza is averaging a double-double for Iowa through two games (17 ppg and 10 rpg). ... The Hawkeyes’ reserves are averaging 36.5 points per game.