Kevin Obanor posted a double-double in Oral Roberts’ 74-67 loss to Tulsa, with 13 points and 11 rebounds. 

ORU at Iowa

7 p.m. Friday, Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City, Iowa

KRXO-107.9

ORAL ROBERTS (1-2)

;;Ht.;Pt.;Rb.

G;Abmas;6-1;15.3;1.7

G;Burns;6-3;16.7;5.7

G;Fuqua;5-11;5.3;5.0

F;Nzekwesi;6-8;14.7;7.7

F;Obanor;6-8;7.3;7.0

IOWA (1-1)

;;Ht.;Pt.;Rb.

G;Fredrick;6-3;10.0;0.5

G;McCaffery;6-5;8.0;0.5

G;Wieskamp;6-6;10.0;4.5

F;Nunge;6-11;1.0;0.5

C;Garza;6-11;17.0;10.0

Notes: Four players scored in double digits in Oral Roberts’ game against Tulsa, as forward Kevin Obanor led all scorers with 13 points. … Obanor recorded a double-double in the 74-67 loss to TU with 13 points and 11 rebounds. … The Golden Eagles have attempted the eighth-most 3-point shots in the country, averaging 32 a game and shooting 27% from beyond the arc. … Guard Deondre Burns has been ORU’s leading scorer in two of three games, averaging 16.7 points a game as the Golden Eagles’ leading scorer this season. ... Iowa and ORU have played only once before, with Iowa winning in a shootout (126-94) on Dec. 3, 1987, in the All-College Tournament in Oklahoma City. ... Luka Garza is averaging a double-double for Iowa through two games (17 ppg and 10 rpg). ... The Hawkeyes’ reserves are averaging 36.5 points per game.

