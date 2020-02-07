Oral Roberts University faces Denver - Men's Basketball

Oral Roberts’ Deondre Burns (right) brings the ball up the court Feb. 1 against Denver. TIM CAMPBELL/For the Tulsa World

MEN’S BASKETBALL

ORU at N.D. State

1 p.m. Saturday, Scheels Center, Fargo, N.D., KRXO-107.9

ORU (12-11, 5-5)

;;Ht.;Pt.;Rb.

G;Abmas;6-1;14.4;2.0

G;Burns;6-3;15.2;4.1

G;Fuqua;5-11;6.3;3.2

F;Nzekwesi;6-8;16.4;10.1

F;Obanor;6-8;10.7;6.5

NDSU (17-7, 8-2)

;;Ht.;Pt.;Rb.

G;Eady;6-5;6.9;3.3

G;Samuelson;6-3;5.3;1.9

G;Shahid;5-11;17.5;3.3

G;Ward;6-6;15.4;7.2

F;Kreuser;6-10;10.2;6.0

Notes: Four of Oral Roberts’ five starters are averaging double-digit scoring. … Senior guard Deondre Burns, who’s averaging 15.2 points, has led the Golden Eagles in scoring their past two games. … North Dakota State is riding a four-game winning streak. … ORU was one of NDSU’s only two conference losses, 79-73 on Jan. 9 at the Mabee Center, as the Bison are tied for first place in the Summit League standings.