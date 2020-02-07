MEN’S BASKETBALL
ORU at N.D. State
1 p.m. Saturday, Scheels Center, Fargo, N.D., KRXO-107.9
ORU (12-11, 5-5)
;;Ht.;Pt.;Rb.
G;Abmas;6-1;14.4;2.0
G;Burns;6-3;15.2;4.1
G;Fuqua;5-11;6.3;3.2
F;Nzekwesi;6-8;16.4;10.1
F;Obanor;6-8;10.7;6.5
NDSU (17-7, 8-2)
;;Ht.;Pt.;Rb.
G;Eady;6-5;6.9;3.3
G;Samuelson;6-3;5.3;1.9
G;Shahid;5-11;17.5;3.3
G;Ward;6-6;15.4;7.2
F;Kreuser;6-10;10.2;6.0
Notes: Four of Oral Roberts’ five starters are averaging double-digit scoring. … Senior guard Deondre Burns, who’s averaging 15.2 points, has led the Golden Eagles in scoring their past two games. … North Dakota State is riding a four-game winning streak. … ORU was one of NDSU’s only two conference losses, 79-73 on Jan. 9 at the Mabee Center, as the Bison are tied for first place in the Summit League standings.