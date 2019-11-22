Roger State Univ @ Oral Roberts MBB

Kevin Obanor scored a career-high 31 points Tuesday in Oral Roberts' exhibition victory over Rogers State. TIM CAMPBELL/for the Tulsa World

 TIM CAMPBELL

MEN'S BASKETBALL

ORU at Wichita State

2 p.m. Saturday, Charles Koch Arena, Wichita, Kan., KRXO-107.9

ORAL ROBERTS (2-3)

;;Ht.;Pt.;Rb.

G;Abmas;6-1;16.4;1.6

G;Burns;6-3;12.0;5.6

G;Fuqua;5-11;5.0;4.2

F;Nzekwesi;6-8;14.5;7.8

F;Obanor;6-8;12.2;8.0

WICHITA ST. (4-0)

;;Ht.;Pt.;Rb.

G;Dennis;6-5;12.0;5.8

G;Sherfield;6-2;8.5;2.0

G;Stevenson;6-3;11.5;3.8

F;Wade;6-6;11.5;8.5

C;Udeze;6-8;10.0;4.0

Notes: Oral Roberts is coming off a 73-60 victory over Rogers State. Wichita State routed Gardner-Webb 74-52 its last time out. … ORU forward Kevin Obanor scored a career-high 31 points against RSU. … Guard Max Abmas, the only freshman on ORU’s roster, leads the Golden Eagles in scoring at 16.4 points a game. ... The Shockers lead the all-time series 7-5 and have won two in a row against ORU. ... Five Shockers average between 10 and 12 points, led by Dexter Dennis at 12 ppg.

-- Dekota Gregory, Tulsa World

