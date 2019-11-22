MEN'S BASKETBALL
ORU at Wichita State
2 p.m. Saturday, Charles Koch Arena, Wichita, Kan., KRXO-107.9
ORAL ROBERTS (2-3)
;;Ht.;Pt.;Rb.
G;Abmas;6-1;16.4;1.6
G;Burns;6-3;12.0;5.6
G;Fuqua;5-11;5.0;4.2
F;Nzekwesi;6-8;14.5;7.8
F;Obanor;6-8;12.2;8.0
WICHITA ST. (4-0)
;;Ht.;Pt.;Rb.
G;Dennis;6-5;12.0;5.8
G;Sherfield;6-2;8.5;2.0
G;Stevenson;6-3;11.5;3.8
F;Wade;6-6;11.5;8.5
C;Udeze;6-8;10.0;4.0
Notes: Oral Roberts is coming off a 73-60 victory over Rogers State. Wichita State routed Gardner-Webb 74-52 its last time out. … ORU forward Kevin Obanor scored a career-high 31 points against RSU. … Guard Max Abmas, the only freshman on ORU’s roster, leads the Golden Eagles in scoring at 16.4 points a game. ... The Shockers lead the all-time series 7-5 and have won two in a row against ORU. ... Five Shockers average between 10 and 12 points, led by Dexter Dennis at 12 ppg.
-- Dekota Gregory, Tulsa World