The Summit League announced its conference honors Thursday, and it wasn’t shy of Oral Roberts talent.
The ORU men’s basketball team had three players recognized, including first-team forward Emmanuel Nzekwesi, who led the Golden Eagles with 17.1 points and 10.2 rebounds per game in his senior season. Nzekwesi ended the regular season as the only player in the league to average a double-double. He was on the second team last year and was Freshman of the Year in 2016-17.
Two Golden Eagles are on the All-Newcomer Team, guards Max Abmas and Deondre Burns. Abmas led the Summit League with 81 3-pointers as a freshman and was the highest-scoring freshman (14.7 ppg).
Burns, who transferred from Arkansas Little Rock, averaged 15.3 ppg in his only season with ORU. His performance also earned him a spot on the second team.
For the women, four players were named to an all-league team Thursday. Junior guard Keni Jo Lippe, from Adair, was a first-team selection after averaging a team-high 18.6 points and 7.8 rebounds. Her campaign was highlighted by a 46-point performance against North Dakota State on Feb. 9.
Seniors Montserrat Brotons and Rylie Torrey earned honorable mention. Senior forward Jentry Holt, who transferred from Oklahoma State, made the All-Newcomer Team.
Both teams start Summit League Tournament play Sunday.