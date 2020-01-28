Oral Roberts men’s basketball coach Paul Mills knows the numbers that prove how rare it is for a road team to win a Summit League game, but he still wasn’t pleased with his squad’s 2-1 record since the last time it played at the Mabee Center.
The Golden Eagles (11-9, 4-3 league) return to the Mabee Center to host conference leader South Dakota State at 7 p.m. Wednesday. ORU hasn’t played at home — where it has won 10 straight — since Jan. 11.
During their time away from home, the Golden Eagles defeated Western Illinois and Purdue Fort Wayne two weeks ago before losing to South Dakota on Saturday. A victory against South Dakota would have made ORU the only team in the Summit with a winning record in road conference games instead of sitting at 2-3.
“The last one is usually the freshest,” Mills said. “So five of your first seven on the road, you kind of see the big picture that, man, we were 2-3 in those five on the road. The good thing is, moving forward, six of the next nine are at home, where we’ve been pretty good. So to knock that out of the way, and then get a bigger picture about what’s next is good. But, I mean, you’d like to have a winning record on the road rather than being 2-3.”
No conference has been harder to win on the road this season than the Summit League. According to kenpom.com, Summit road teams win only 23.5% of the time in conference games — the lowest in the country. The Big Ten is second, as the home team’s winning percentage is 76.2, compared to the Summit League’s 76.5%.
One reason behind the road struggles could be because the conference has campuses scattered around the Midwest, from Tulsa to Grand Forks, North Dakota.
“Sometimes it’s a little draining, but that’s not to make an excuse,” Mills said. “It just takes a toll on you, and I think it’s a little bit more difficult than what we sometimes realize.”
The difficulty to win away from home just makes ORU’s success at the Mabee Center that much more valuable — especially when hosting the best team in the conference, South Dakota State.
The Jackrabbits (15-8, 6-2) have won the past three Summit League tournament titles and are a conference-best 2-2 in league road games this season.
Saturday, ORU will play Denver, which is at the bottom of the Summit standings and is 0-4 in conference road games.
“We’ve been, obviously, good at home,” Mills said. “Our league has been good at home. Teams are stronger at home due to the familiarity of it. …
“We’re just trying to start a one-game winning streak, and that will start (Wednesday) night, hopefully.”