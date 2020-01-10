The Oral Roberts basketball team has sophomore guard R.J. Fuqua playing in games again, but even more importantly, the Golden Eagles have him back at practice.
Fuqua, a former Booker T. Washington standout, returned to the ORU lineup Jan. 2 against South Dakota State after missing seven of the previous eight games with an ankle injury. Coach Paul Mills wasn’t expecting to have Fuqua back that soon, but Fuqua told his coach before the Golden Eagles’ Summit League opener, “Hey, I’m gonna go tonight.”
“R.J. sees things usually before other players do, so just having him out on the court, we missed him there for a stretch,” Mills said. “But having him out on the court, he can kind of navigate the floor and help some of those other guys who may not be able to see things as well as he does.
“And so just to have him out there, his impact is pretty big.”
Fuqua’s only previous game action since his injury came Dec. 3 at Creighton, so Thursday night was his first game at the Mabee Center since Nov. 19 against Rogers State. He played against the Hillcats, then missed the next two, played against Creighton, then missed the next five.
“It was just driving me crazy trying to get out there with my team,” Fuqua said.
Fuqua was vital in ORU ending a three-game losing streak and notching its first conference win Thursday against defending Summit League tournament champion North Dakota State. He was plus-20 in the game, meaning the Golden Eagles outscored NDSU by 20 points when Fuqua was on the court. Fuqua recorded eight points, five assists and two steals, and turned the ball over only once in 32 minutes off the bench.
“R.J. is a winner,” Mills said. “He cares about winning. He wants to do the things in order to win. His impact (Thursday night), I mean, it’ll be plus-20 on the stat sheet, but his impact tonight can’t be underestimated.”
Without the plus/minus stat, the importance of Fuqua’s return might be overshadowed without inflated scoring or rebounding totals. Regardless, Mills said ORU benefits most from Fuqua in the practice gym — where there are no seats for spectators.
“You get better in practice, especially at the college level, and so not to have him in practice pushing other guys — you can see some lethargic stuff because R.J. won’t let them slip in practice,” Mills said. “So I think not having R.J. in practice hurt us.”
ORU (8-8, 1-2) got one day of practice between games before hosting North Dakota (8-9, 2-1) at 7 p.m. Saturday, when Fuqua is expected to make his first start since before the injury. A victory against North Dakota would not only put ORU at .500 in conference play and over .500 overall, but also give the Golden Eagles their 10th consecutive win at the Mabee Center.