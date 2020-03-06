At the end of a practice session last week, this was Paul Mills’ message to his Oral Roberts basketball players: “Three games in three days is hard. You’ve got to get your mind right.”
If ORU’s third-year coach gets that desired outcome – three games in three days – the Golden Eagles will have surged to a conference tournament championship game for the first time since 2011.
And if the Golden Eagles do advance through two rounds and prevail in Tuesday’s Summit League Tournament title contest, they would be conference champions and NCAA Tournament participants for the first time since 2008.
Step 1 for fourth-seeded Oral Roberts: Sunday’s 6 p.m. quarterfinal meeting with fifth-seeded Omaha, available for viewing on ESPN+.
For the 12th consecutive year, the Summit League Tournament is played in Sioux Falls, South Dakota – that state’s largest city with a population of about 180,000.
All men’s and women’s tournament games are played at the Denny Sanford Premier Center, which has a seating capacity of 12,000 and is packed for any game involving a Dakota school. This tournament’s top men’s seeds are No. 1 North Dakota State and No. 2 South Dakota State.
A month ago, because the ORU schedule was back-loaded with home dates, Mills said that his team would have a chance to close the regular season in a strong manner. The Golden Eagles did exactly that.
After a stretch of having lost four times in five games, the Golden Eagles were 4-1 in their final five regular-season contests. Each of those victories was recorded at the Mabee Center.
ORU takes to South Dakota records of 16-13 overall and 9-7 in the conference. A 13-1 home record is the program’s best since the 2011-12 season.
“We just thank God. Everything came together at the right time,” Golden Eagle senior forward Emmanuel Nzekwesi said. “I had some injuries early in the season, so I’m grateful to be good now.”
Nzekwesi is doubly motivated to play well. During the 2019 Summit League Tournament, he played in spite of an injury. In a quarterfinal loss to North Dakota State, he was limited to 17 minutes and totaled only two points and three rebounds.
“It was a really hard time for me,” Nzekwesi said. “It’s good to be healthy and be back at the tournament. We’ve played (in Sioux Falls) before. This will be my third time. With our (nonconference schedule), we’re used to playing on the road.”
If ORU defeats Omaha and North Dakota State wins as expected over eighth-seeded Denver, the Golden Eagles and defending champion Bison would clash before a big and decidedly pro-North Dakota State crowd at 6 p.m. Monday.
“I like the Rocky mentality,” said Mills, making a reference to the “Rocky IV” movie. “Where are you going to fight Drago? In Russia. It’s you against the world. That’s the mentality. I’m OK with that.
“We match up really well with the teams on our side of the bracket. Obviously, we believe we can win (the tournament title). Our first season here (2017-18), we went into this thing with a manpower issue. Last year, we had health issues. This year, we’ve beaten everybody on our side of the bracket and we’re healthy. We’re thinking about three games in three days, but we’re not overlooking our first opponent in Omaha.”
The Golden Eagles are driven by three players who were voted onto the All-Summit League team. As a first-team selection, Nzekwesi is the league’s only player who has a double-figure average both in scoring (17.1) and rebounds (10.2). Guard Deondre Burns is a second-team selection while freshman guard Max Abmas is on the All-Newcomer list.
Offensively, Oral Roberts crested during a 113-70 home win over Western Illinois on Feb. 27. Kevin Obanor totaled 24 points on 10-of-11 shooting from the field overall and 3-of-3 shooting on 3-pointers. Five of his teammates scored at least 12 points. ORU shot 63% from the field, finished 17-of-27 on 3-pointers and committed only seven turnovers.
ORU’s ball security has been brilliant. With an average of only 10.6 per game, the Golden Eagles are 11th nationally in turnovers committed.