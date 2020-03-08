Oral Roberts used a hustle play before halftime and a balanced attack to down Omaha 79-52 in the Summit League quarterfinals Sunday in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
The Golden Eagles held a 25-24 lead with 2.2 seconds left in the first half and got the ball back in their half of the court. Deondre Burns then delivered a perfect pass to Emmanuel Nzekwesi, who beat the buzzer with a layup to send the Golden Eagles to the locker room up 27-24.
ORU carried that momentum over to the second half, starting with an 11-4 run to take a 39-28 lead less than four minutes after intermission. The lead would grow to 49-34 midway through the half.
The Mavs (16-16) cut the deficit to 10 points, but two 3-pointers by Max Abmas with just over five minutes left keyed a 14-0 Golden Eagle run that ended with a 75-47 lead with just under three minutes left.
Abmas led four Golden Eagles (17-13) in double figures with a game-high 20 points. Burns added 17 and both Nzekwesi and Kevin Obanor added 13, with Obanor grabbing 11 rebounds to complete the game’s only double-double.
The Golden Eagles will play top-seeded North Dakota State at 6 p.m. Monday.