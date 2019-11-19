Kevin Obanor led the way with 31 points and 10 rebounds Tuesday night as Oral Roberts defeated Rogers State 73-60 in an exhibition game at the Mabee Center.
Obanor was 10-for-16 from the field and 5-for-9 from 3-point range. Max Abmas had 11 points and Elijah Lufile added 10 for the Golden Eagles (2-3).
Rogers State (3-1) scored nine straight points to take a 19-15 lead with 8:45 left in the first half. ORU then responded with a 10-0 run, regaining a 25-19 lead. Obanor and R.J. Fuqua hit 3-pointers to cap the Golden Eagle run.
ORU led 32-24 at halftime and pushed its lead to as many as 16 points in the second half. Rogers State got within seven points in the final 20 minutes, but no closer.
Christopher Miller scored 24 points for the Hillcats, and was 10-for-12 from the field. Marques Sumner added 11 points.
ORU hits the road for a 2 p.m. game at Wichita State on Saturday in Wichita, Kansas. Rogers State is home to face Randall at 3 p.m. Friday in Claremore.