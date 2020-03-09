Tyson Ward had 21 points as top-seeded North Dakota State topped fourth-seeded Oral Roberts 75-69 in the Summit League Conference tournament semifinals on Monday night in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
NDSU is looking for its fourth league tournament title in seven years and its fifth NCAA Tournament appearance in school history.
Kevin Obanor had 27 points and 10 rebounds for the Golden Eagles (17-14). R.J. Fuqua scored a career-high 23 points and had eight rebounds, and Deondre Burns had 13 points and eight rebounds. Emmanuel Nzekwesi, whose 16 points per game coming into the contest led the Golden Eagles, had two points on 1-of-10 shooting.
Vinnie Shahid had 17 points and six rebounds for North Dakota State (24-8). Cameron Hunter added 12 points and Sam Griesel had seven rebounds.
There were five ties and three lead changes over the first 13 minutes of the first half. ORU’s Burns hit a 3-pointer with 1:03 left in the half to tie the game at 30, but North Dakota State’s Tyson Ward nailed a 3 with five seconds left to give the Bison a 33-30 halftime lead.
NDSU opened the second half with a 7-0 run to take a 40-30 lead two minutes in. The Golden Eagles chipped away at the deficit, and pulled even on a bucket by Obanor with 10:11 to go.
North Dakota State again took the lead, and held on to a slim margin the rest of the way. Fuqua scored with 34 seconds remaining in regulation to pull ORU within three points at 68-65, but Hunter hit four straight free throws to push the Bison lead back to seven. Hunter was 10-for-10 from the line, including 6-for-6 over the final 33 seconds.
ORU was in the Summit semifinals for the first time since 2015, when it also lost to NDSU. ORU is 22-17 all-time in the Summit tournament, including 6-8 in the semifinals.