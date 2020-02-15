Oral Roberts coach Paul Mills was slightly disappointed with his team’s number of turnovers Saturday night at the Mabee Center.
The total? Three, the fewest in program history since at least 2001.
“You’re always chasing perfection,” Mills said. “When I saw we had zero at the half, I was honestly hoping we could go the (whole) game with zero.”
Efficient offense with minimal miscues carried the Golden Eagles to a solid 94-80 victory against a red-hot South Dakota team that entered on an eight-game win streak in the Summit League.
Including Wednesday’s overtime win against Omaha, ORU (14-12, 7-6) has recorded only eight turnovers in its last 85 minutes of action. In 11 games this season, the team has finished with fewer than 10 turnovers.
“We’re actually top five in the country in not turning it over,” Mills said. “You just wonder, can they handle certain kinds of pressure, whether it be on the perimeter or whether it be on the interior. I thought we did a good job handling some of their pressure.”
After entering as the nation’s No. 5 3-point shooting team, South Dakota missed its first four attempts from long range while falling behind 12-4. A 10-0 run followed for ORU, which relied on a dominant inside presence from leading scorer Emmanuel Nzekwesi to go up 50-33 at halftime.
The advantage reached 19 early in the second half, but the Coyotes (19-9, 9-4) hit a flurry of shots and battled back to within five. With 10 minutes left, Mills called a timeout to let his guys regroup.
“Sometimes they just need to be reminded (of what to do) especially when you get up (by a large margin),” Mills said. “You get up 19, you get a little bit comfortable and you really just can’t afford to have empty possessions.”
In a moment of need, Mills turned to Nzekwesi, who immediately answered the call with an and-one play. A steal by R.J. Fuqua led to a 3-pointer by Sam Kearns, and a steal by Kearns resulted in a jumper by Deondre Burns.
Another basket by Nzekwesi followed, and the lead was suddenly back up to 15. Nzekwesi totaled 23 points and 12 rebounds for his 30th career double-double.
Stanley Umude scored 24 for South Dakota and Tyler Hagedorn added 12. Hagedorn entered as the best 3-point shooter in college basketball, having connected on 55.9% of his attempts, but was 1-of-5 on Saturday night.
“Overall I thought we did a good job (defensively) especially on Tyler Hagedorn,” Mills said. “To have him go 1-for-5, (whether that’s an) off night or our defense — whatever it takes, that’s good.”