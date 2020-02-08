Vinnie Shahid had a career-high 31 points as North Dakota State defeated Oral Roberts 83-76 on Saturday in Fargo, North Dakota.
Rocky Kreuser had 14 points and seven rebounds for North Dakota State (18-7, 9-2 Summit League), which won its fifth straight game. Sam Griesel added 13 points. Tyson Ward had 12 points, six rebounds and six assists.
Deondre Burns had 26 points for the Golden Eagles (12-12, 5-6). Kevin Obanor added 20 points and eight rebounds. Max Abmas had 17 points.
ORU led 30-20 with just over eight minutes to play in the first half, but North Dakota State then went on a 22-1 run, taking a 42-31 lead with 2:15 to go before halftime. The Golden Eagles were 0-for-9 from the field during that crucial stretch while the Bison were 8-for-12.
ORU trailed by as much as 15 points in the second half, but pulled within five at 70-65 on a 3 by Abmas with 3:23 to go. The Bison then scored five straight points, and closed out the game by making their final 13 free-throw attempts.
The Bison evened the season series against the Golden Eagles with the win. Oral Roberts defeated North Dakota State 79-73 on Jan. 9.
Oral Roberts plays Omaha at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Mabee Center.