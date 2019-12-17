CHICAGO — Emmanuel Nzekwesi scored 22 points on 9-for-12 shooting Tuesday to lead Oral Roberts to a dominant 97-59 victory at Chicago State.
Nzekwesi also grabbed nine rebounds for the Golden Eagles (6-5), who led by 28 points (53-25) at halftime and didn’t slow down in the second half.
Max Abmas added 19 points for ORU, Ty Lazenby had 17 and Elijah Lufile 10. Lufile also had nine rebounds.
ORU shot 61.5% (16-for-26) from the field in the first half to just 28% (7-for-25) for Chicago State.
The Golden Eagles took the lead for good on a 3-pointer by Kevin Obanor three minutes in to go ahead 7-4, and didn’t trail again. The lead reached double figures on a 3 by Lazenby at the 9:52 mark and hit 20 on a 3 by Abmas with 4:19 left in the half.
Xavier Johnson scored 19 points for the Cougars (4-8), and Jace Colley added 13 points and 11 rebounds.
ORU is back home Saturday to face Missouri State in a 1 p.m. start at the Mabee Center.