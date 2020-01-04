OMAHA, Neb. — Oral Roberts led after 30 minutes of play Saturday night against Omaha, but the Mavericks dominated the final 10 minutes to claim a 74-67 Summit League victory.
ORU (7-8, 0-2 Summit League) used an 11-0 run late in the first half to build a 41-33 halftime lead. The Golden Eagles maintained the lead for the first 11 minutes of the second half, but Omaha went ahead 58-57 on a 3-pointer by Marlon Ruffin with 8:48 remaining.
Once the Mavericks had the advantage, they did not give it up. ORU stayed close, getting back within a point at 68-67 on two free throws by Kevin Obanor with 2:43 to go. Those were ORU’s last points of the game, though, as Omaha (9-8, 2-0) closed it out with a 6-0 run.
Obanor led the Golden Eagles with 18 points, and Emmanuel Nzekwesi added 14 points. Both played grabbed 10 rebounds.
Wanjang Tut led four Omaha players in double figures with 17 points. Ruffin had 15. The Mavericks shot 52.6% from the field (30-of-57).
ORU hosts North Dakota State at 7 p.m. Thursday.