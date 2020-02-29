The finish seemed only fitting for Oral Roberts on Saturday night.
The Golden Eagles secured a 72-66 win over Purdue Fort Wayne thanks to three separate important plays by seniors playing their final game inside the Mabee Center.
ORU led 68-66 with 29.1 seconds left when Purdue Fort Wayne called timeout to set up a final play.
Jarred Godfrey missed a 3-pointer with 17.1 seconds remaining, and ORU senior Sam Kearns pulled down a big rebound.
Kearns dished the ball off to Deondre Burns – another senior – who was immediately fouled. Burns hit two free throws to ice the game and, after the Mastadons had a turnover on the ensuing inbounds play, Emmanuel Nzekwesi completed his prestigious Mabee Center career with a thunderous slam dunk off an alley-oop pass.
“To have your senior in Sam Kearns get the rebound and have a senior in Dre Burns make the free throws and a senior in E-Man get the exclamation point for the victory, you probably couldn’t have scripted it any better,” ORU coach Paul Mills said.
After the Summit League win, the trio along with Ty Lazenby and Aidan Saunders were recognized before an announced crowd of 4,123 fans who watched the group anchor the program’s 13th win in 14 home games this season.
“It’s a privilege to coach (this team),” Mills said. “They’ve done something that hasn’t been done here in a decade – that’s have a winning nonconference record and a winning conference season. It’s only the second time this century to have 13 (home) wins. That’s a tribute to all of those guys.”
The Golden Eagles (16-13) secured the season sweep over the Mastodons. Visiting ORU won 92-68 at Purdue Fort Wayne on Jan. 18.
ORU (16-13) also captured the fourth seed in the Summit League Tournament, which will be held March 7-10 in Sioux Falls, S.D. The Golden Eagles will play No. 5 Omaha at 6 p.m. on March 8.
The Golden Eagles split the regular-season series against Omaha with both schools protecting their respective home court. ORU won 81-78 in overtime, while Omaha seized a 74-67 win.
Mills said the Golden Eagles match up well against the Mavericks. While there’s difficulty finding a comfort level against a team like Purdue Fort Wayne – which features a four-guard lineup – Omaha will play two post players similar to ORU’s style of play.
Oral Roberts enters postseason on a hot streak. The Golden Eagles won four of their final five regular-season games.
Getting that last victory wasn’t an easy one as the Mastadons (13-18) made ORU earn all of its points early in the contest. Purdue Fort Wayne raced to an 11-2 lead with 13:05 left in the first half.
“They do a good job of squeezing the paint and saying you have to make some jump shots,” Mills said. “We weren’t able to throw it inside and get many touches in there. Eleven of our first 18 shots were from 3 and the only one who made it was R.J. (Fuqua).
“We were able to make some and get downhill a whole lot more. That’s a tribute to our guys for staying with it and not losing confidence.”
ORU led 35-31 at halftime and led by as much as 14 points in the second half.
Max Abmas scored a game-high 23 points for ORU. Fuqua added 22 and Nzekwesi finished with 19 in his final game inside the Mabee Center.