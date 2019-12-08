Six different players scored in double figures as the Oral Roberts men's basketball team picked up a 95-55 victory over Haskell on Sunday afternoon.
All five starters finished with at least 11 points as the Golden Eagles overcame a slow start. The Indians hit a 3-pointer of their first possession and jumped out to a 5-1 advantage before the ORU settled in and scored the next five points.
The Golden Eagles (4-5) led by as many as 20 points in the opening half thanks to a 12-2 spurt and took a 50-32 advantage into the intermission. Max Abmas posted the first five points of the second half pushing the edge to 23 points. ORU made it a 30-point cushion at the mid-point of the frame, 76-46, capped off by a steal and dunk by Aidan Saunders.
ORU's Elijah Lufile posted his second double-double of the season, scoring 15 points to go along with 11 rebounds.
Abmas led ORU with a 17-point effort, while Deondre Burns reached double figures for the fourth-consecutive game as the senior finished with 16 points and led the team registering five assists. Sam Kearns chipped in 13 points and Kevin Obanor had 11 as each player recorded eight rebounds. Saunders finished with 15 points off the bench.
Tristan Keah-Tigh Haskell (6-8) with 13 points on 5-of-13 shooting.
ORU entered the matinee ranked third in the NCAA averaging 44.1 rebounds per game and it matched a season best with 54 boards, 24 of which came on the offensive end.
ORU is off until Saturday, when it hosts Central Oklahoma at 7 p.m.