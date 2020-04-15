The Oral Roberts men’s basketball team started its 2020 signing class with a pair of transfer point guards.
The Golden Eagles signed a graduate and junior college transfer, both of whom are listed as point guards. ORU is expected to sign three players as part of its 2020 class.
R.J. Glasper signed with the Golden Eagles after transferring from Arkansas Tech after committing to ORU on April 4.
The 6-foot Glasper started three seasons at Arkansas Tech, where he averaged 18.7 points a game in his career. He transferred to Arkansas Tech in 2017 after a redshirt season at Arkansas.
“R.J. is a phenomenal addition to our team because of his experience and ability to impact the game on both ends of the court,” ORU coach Paul Mills said. “He can score, pass and defend, while being able to add to our team’s leadership.”
The 6-foot-6 Kareem Thompson transferred from East Central Community College in Decatur, Mississippi. Thompson averaged 17.2 points a game last season as a freshman.
“ORU fans will enjoy watching Kareem, as he is a team-first player,” Mills said. “He can play multiple positions on the court, but his ability to score, pass and handle — given his size — allows him to showcase rare versatility at the guard position.”