The Oral Roberts men’s basketball team’s 2020 signing class features the best recruit in program history, two incoming freshmen and three transfers.
ORU announced its latest signing class Monday after adding three signees during the spring signing period, which started Wednesday. The latest additions include guards Jamie Bergens, R.J. Glasper and Kareem Thompson after signing center Nate Clover and guard Sheldon Stevens earlier. The Golden Eagles are also expected to sign another transfer at a later date.
Stevens was a two-time NJCAA Division II All-American at Southern Arkansas Tech. Clover is one of two freshmen and the only big man in the class. He’s a 6-foot-8 center from Memorial High School in Port Arthur, Texas, where he won a state title as a sophomore and was nominated for the 2020 McDonald’s All-American Game as the 16th-ranked player in Texas by 247Sports.
Clover isn’t the most highly touted high school talent coming to ORU, though, as Bergens is the highest-rated recruit to ever sign with the Golden Eagles since recruitment ratings started in 1999. Bergens is a four-star recruit from the Netherlands, where he started for the country’s national team at the 2019 FIBA U18 European Championships.
Former ORU standout forward Emmanuel Nzekwesi and forward Kevin Obanor are also Dutch.
“Fortunately, we continue our streak of having really good players who are Dutch at ORU,” ORU coach Paul Mills said in a video released by the university. “… Jamie will be here, and he’ll be the first one to tell you that rankings can kind of go out the door. You have to be able to compete at this level. He’s a left-hander who can play multiple positions, but is really good with the ball in his hands and can make open jump shots.”
Rounding out the signing class are transfer point guards Glasper and Thompson. Glasper is a graduate transfer from Arkansas Tech, where he was a three-year starter after redshirting at Arkansas before transferring. He averaged 18.7 points a game in his Arkansas Tech career, leading the team in scoring every season.
Although listed as a point guard, Thompson will play multiple positions for the Golden Eagles at 6-foot-6. He has three years of eligibility left after playing only one season at East Central Community College in Mississippi.
“The great thing about Kareem is, one, he has three years of eligibility left, and so not a typical junior college player where they only have two,” Mills said. “At (6-6) has a ton of versatility. (He) can guard four different positions, can pass, can shoot, really loves to get his teammates involved. He’s about the right things. I think Golden Eagles fans will really enjoy watching him play.”
