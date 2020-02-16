ORU 4, Merrimack 1
Hunter Swift tossed eight innings of one-run ball as Oral Roberts closed the season-opening weekend series with a 4-1 win against Merrimack on Sunday afternoon at J.L. Johnson Stadium.
After a lead-off single by the Warriors in the first inning, Swift forced a double play on the next pitch and went on to retire the next six batters.
Adam Oviedo lifted a three-run home run in the bottom of the first providing an offensive spark early in the action that allowed Swift to settle in with a lead earning a series split.
The Golden Eagles extended their lead to 4-0 in the third started by Denny's lead-off double to the base of the wall in right. The redshirt freshman took third on a long fly by Jordan Wiley and he came home on a RBI single off the bat of Blake Hall.
Swift put down the final 15 batters he faced.
"I thought Swift was very efficient," ORU coach Ryan Folmar said in a media release. "He was able to get quick outs and that's why he could hang around for eight innings. I thought he was sharp all afternoon."
ORU hits the road next weekend for a three-game set against Baylor starting at 6:30 p.m. Friday.
Grand Canyon 9, OSU 3
Oklahoma State came up short in its first weekend series of the season Sunday as the No. 16 Cowboys fell 9-3 to Grand Canyon in the rubber game at GCU Ballpark in Phoenix.
Offensively, Caeden Trenkle led the Cowboys with a 3-for-4 day that included a double and an RBI, while Max Hewitt went 3-for-3 and Cade Cabbiness had two hits and also drove in a run.
Justin Campbell took the loss on the mound as the freshman right-hander allowed five runs on four hits in three innings of work; he struck out four and issued a pair of walks.
OSU concludes its trip to Phoenix with a showdown at No. 3 Arizona State at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.