WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Friends at Oral Roberts (exhibition)
2 p.m. Saturday, Mabee Center
Notes: This will be the Golden Eagles’ first action before the season opener Tuesday against Central Christian. ORU’s first three games will be at the Mabee Center. ... The Golden Eagles return their No. 2 (Maya Mayberry, 14.1 points per game) and No. 3 (Keni Jo Lippe, 13.3 ppg) scorers from last season. ... Friends went 12-18 last season and already has tipped off this year’s schedule with a 73-69 win against Panhandle State on Monday.