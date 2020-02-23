ORU 4, Baylor 2
James Notary pitched 7 ⅓ innings to lead Oral Roberts University past Baylor on Sunday in Waco, Texas.
Notary allowed a single to the opening batter but then retired 10 straight. He allowed five hits and struck out four to improve to 1-1.
The Golden Eagles (4-3) never trailed after Jordan Wiley’s solo home run in the fourth inning for a 1-0 lead. ORU scored twice more in the top of the fifth on an RBI double by Hunter Swift and an RBI single by Ryan Cash.
Baylor had the tying run at the plate with one out in the eighth, but Kaleb McCullough escaped the jam, throwing 1 ⅓ innings of hitless relief to record his third save.
OSU 8, UTRGV 4
Oklahoma State swept its series against UT Rio Grande Valley with a victory Sunday afternoon on the final opening weekend at Allie P. Reynolds Stadium in Stillwater.
The sweep improved the 24th-ranked Cowboys to 5-2 on the year, while UTRGV fell to 2-5.
C.J. Varela picked up his first win of the season with a scoreless inning of work out of the bullpen, while sophomore Brett Standlee recorded his first save of the year, pitching the final three innings and allowing just one run and striking out four.
Four Cowboys had multiple hits on the day, led by freshman Caeden Trenkle, who went 2-for-2 with a triple, home run and four RBIs.