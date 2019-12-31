Keni Jo Lippe led three Oral Roberts players in double figures with 19 points Tuesday afternoon as the Golden Eagles defeated Rogers State 80-40 before a crowd of 1,063 at the Mabee Center.
Montserrat Brotons added 15 points for ORU (5-8), and Jentry Holt, a graduate transfer from Oklahoma State, had 11 points in her first game with the Golden Eagles.
ORU led just 16-13 after one quarter but pulled away after that. Holt started a 10-0 Golden Eagles run with a layup to make it 22-15 with 7:51 left in the first half. The lead grew to 30-15 by the five-minute mark. ORU led 38-22 at halftime and 60-27 after three quarters.
The Golden Eagles outrebounded the Hillcats 44-24, and scored 26 points off 18 RSU turnovers.
Bailey Kliewer and Vanessa Gajdosova had nine points apiece for Rogers State (2-11).
ORU begins Summit League play with road games Thursday at South Dakota State and Saturday at Omaha.
ORAL ROBERTS 80, ROGERS ST. 40
Rogers State 13 9 5 13 — 40
Oral Roberts 16 22 22 20 — 80
Rogers State (2-11): Kliewer 4-11 0-1 9, Thompson 0-3 2-2 2, Ali. Brown 3-10 0-0 6, Garner 2-4 0-0 6, Gajdosova 4-9 0-0 9, Luna 0-0 0-0 0, Floyd 0-1 0-0 0, Jackson 3-10 2-4 8, Aly. Brown 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 16-51 4-7 40.
Oral Roberts (5-8): Holt 5-7 1-2 11, Brotons 6-11 3-6 15, Kirkhart 3-7 0-0 7, Torrey 1-3 0-0 3, Lippe 6-10 5-7 19, Taylor 1-1 0-0 3, Summers 2-3 2-2 6, Skalnik 1-3 0-0 3, Schumacher 3-5 1-4 7, Garvie 2-6 0-0 6. Totals 30-56 12-21 80.
3-point goals: RSU 4-23 (Garner 2-4, Kliewer 1-4, Gajdosova 1-3, Ali. Brown 0-4, Aly. Brown 0-3, Thompson 0-2, Jackson 0-2, Floyd 0-1), ORU 8-17 (Garvie 2-6, Lippe 2-4, Skalnik 1-3, Torrey 1-2, Kirkhart 1-1, Taylor 1-1). Rebounds: RSU 24 (Kliewer 8), ORU 44 (Schumacher 10). Assists: RSU 7 (Ali. Brown 3), ORU 17 (Lippe 5). Steals: RSU 4 (Jackson 3), ORU 8 (Kirkhart, Lippe 2). Total fouls: RSU 17, ORU 12. A: 1,063.