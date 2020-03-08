Montserrat Brotons and Keni Jo Lippe each recorded double-doubles as the Oral Roberts women's basketball team defeated Western Illinois 74-66 on Sunday to advance to the Summit League Championship semifinals in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
ORU started slowly, trailing 14-12 after the first quarter.
The Golden Eagles (15-15) took control by closing the half with a 10-0 run to lead 37-28 at intermission.
The Leathernecks (15-15) cut the deficit to 37-32, but Keni Jo Lippe responded with a 3-pointer, and ORU pushed its advantage to 46-34 with 5:58 left in the quarter.
WIU battled back to within 47-43 during a four-minute scoring drought for ORU, but back-to-back baskets by Lippe made it 51-43 late in the third quarter, and the Leathernecks got no closer than six the rest of the way.
Lippe finished with 19 points and 11 rebounds for her seventh double-double of the season while Brotons scored 16 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. Rylie Torrey (14) and Garvie (11) both finished with double digits scoring and combined to shoot 7-of-16 on 3-pointers.
ORU will play North Dakota State in the semifinals at noon Monday.