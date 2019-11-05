The Oral Roberts women’s basketball team quickly erased an early five-point deficit Tuesday, going on to an easy 114-60 win over Central Christian in a weekday season opener at the Mabee Center.
ORU (1-0) went on a 22-0 run to seize control in the first quarter, shooting 65 percent while leading 30-14 after 10 minutes of play. The lead was 52-33 at halftime, and the Golden Eagles outscored the Tigers 62-28 in the second half.
ORU’s Keni Jo Lippe led all scorers with 27 points, shooting 9-for-14 from the floor. Five other Golden Eagles — Rylie Torrey (15 points), Sarah Garvie (11), Gem Summers (11), Rachel Skalnik (10) and Karly Gore (10) — also scored in double figures. Gore also had 10 rebounds.
Trailing 13-8, Garvie’s 3-pointer at the 6:18 mark started ORU’s big first-quarter run. By the time Gore scored with 1:32 left in the quarter, the Golden Eagles were ahead 30-13.
Holly Golden led Central Christian (1-3) with 17 points.
ORU plays host to Texas State at 5 p.m. Friday at the Mabee Center.
ORU 114, CENTRAL CHRISTIAN 60
Central Christian (1-3): Forsberg 3-9 1-2 7, Lowe 4-9 4-5 12, Hernandez 0-8 0-0 0, Marshall 5-14 0-0 14, Golden 7-15 2-4 17, Cabello 0-4 0-0 0, Shenkenberg 0-0 0-0 0, Carter 1-4 1-2 3, Boyd 2-6 0-0 5, Littleton 1-3 0-0 2, Dixon 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 23-75 8-13 60.
ORU (1-0): Brotons 4-8 0-0 8, Torey 5-10 2-2 15, M. Gore 1-6 0-0 2, Garvie 4-6 0-0 11, Lippe 9-14 5-6 27, Taylor 3-4 0-0 7, Kirkhart 2-7 4-4 8, Summers 3-6 5-8 11, Skalnik 3-6 2-2 10, Schumacher 2-3 1-4 5, K. Gore 3-8 2-2 10. Totals 39-78 21-28 114.
3-point goals: CC 6-25 (Marshall 4-12, Golden 1-3, Boyd 1-2, Hernandez 0-4, Lowe 0-1, Cabello 0-1, Carter 0-1, Dixon 0-1), ORU 15-35 (Lippe 4-7, Torrey 3-7, Garvie 3-5, K. Gore 2-5, Skalnik 2-4, Taylor 1-2, M. Gore 0-3, Kirkhart 0-2). Fouled out: None. Total fouls: CC 21, ORU 15. Rebounds: CC 35 (Forsberg 11), ORU 60 (K. Gore 10). Assists: CC 12 (Lowe 6), ORU 28 (K. Gore 6). Technical fouls: ORU 1. A: 1,602.