Katie Kirkhart scored a career-high 22 points to go with seven steals Saturday as Oral Roberts took a run at No. 21 South Dakota before falling 77-73 before 1,256 at the Mabee Center.
ORU (12-14, 7-6 Summit League) fell behind 21-5 after one quarter and trailed by as many as 19 points in the first half. The Golden Eagles closed out the half with a 21-9 run to pull within 35-31 at halftime.
ORU briefly tied the game at 44 in the third quarter, but then fell behind again by as many as nine points. The Golden Eagles made one last run in the final minutes, pulling within 67-65 on a basket by Kirkhart with 1:42 remaining. ORU trailed by two points again on three more occasions (71-69, 73-71 and 75-73), the last with 14 seconds remaining. Ciara Duffy made two free throws for South Dakota and the Coyotes held on.
Keni Jo Lippe added 17 points and Montserrat Brotons 16 for the Golden Eagles.
South Dakota (24-2, 13-0) was led by Chloe Lamb with 24 points and Madison McKeever with 13.
ORU is off until a Feb. 23 game at Denver.