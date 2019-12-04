WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
ORU at Utah
8 p.m. Thursday, Jon M. Huntsman Center, Salt Lake City
ORU (4-5)
;;Ht.;Pt.;Rb.
G;M.Gore;5-7;5.4;2.3
G;Garvie; 5-8;8.7;2.0
G;Lippe;5-9;19.1;7.1
F;Torrey; 5-11;13.2;2.9
C;Brotons;6-4;9.6;7.0
UTAH (4-3)
;;Ht.;Pt.;Rb.
G;Gylten;5-11;4.6;3.4
G;Martin;6-0;4.3;1.3
G;Maxwell;6-0;14.1;4.3
F;Makurat;6-3;7.7;4.3
F;Pendande;6-4;11.3;5.9
Notes: Oral Roberts will play only two days after losing to Southern Utah 72-58. … Since starting the season 3-0, the Golden Eagles have lost four of their past five and are still seeking their first road win. … Junior guard Keni Jo Lippe, from Adair, has led ORU in scoring most of the season, averaging 19.1 points a game. ... Freshman guard Brynna Maxwell is Utah’s leading scorer, averaging 14.1.
-- Dekota Gregory, Tulsa World