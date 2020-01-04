OMAHA, Neb. — The Oral Roberts women’s basketball team let an eight-point halftime lead slip away Saturday in a 60-54 loss at Omaha.
ORU (5-10, 0-2 Summit League) led 37-29 after two quarters, but Omaha (6-9, 1-1) opened the second half with an 18-2 run to take a 47-39 lead.
The Golden Eagles fought back, however, scoring the next eight points to tie the game at 47. ORU stayed close the rest of the way, and trailed just 55-54 after a 3-pointer by Keni Jo Lippe with 2:14 remaining. Omaha then scored the final six points of the game to seal the win.
Lippe led ORU with 18 points. Rylie Torrey added 10. Mariah Murdie had 13 for Omaha.
ORU hosts North Dakota State at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
OMAHA 60, ORAL ROBERTS 54
ORU 15 22 8 9 — 54
Omaha 15 14 18 13 — 60
ORAL ROBERTS (5-10, 0-2): Holt 3-5 1-1 7, Brotons 3-7 0-0 6, Kirkhart 2-4 0-0 4, Torrey 4-11 0-0 10, Lippe 5-13 6-8 18, Taylor 1-2 3-4 5, Schumacher 2-5 0-0 4, Garvie 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 20-49 10-13 54.
OMAHA (6-9, 1-1): Filer 3-5 4-4 10, Murdie 5-11 2-2 13, Ogier 2-7 1-2 5, Killian 3-10 0-0 8, Ekdahl 2-9 0-0 5, Carter 4-5 2-2 10, Felici 1-2 0-0 3, Pilakouta 2-7 0-0 4, Johnston 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 23-57 9-10 60.
3-point goals: ORU 4-16 (Torrey 2-7, Lippe 2-6, Garvie 0-2, Kirkhart 0-1), UO 5-20 (Killian 2-7, Ekdahl 1-4, Felici 1-2, Murdie 1-1, Ogier 0-4, Filer 0-2). Rebounds: ORU 33 (Schumacher 9), UO 31 (Murdie 8). Assists: ORU 7 (Brotons, Torrey 2), UO 12 (Murdie, Ogier 3). Steals: ORU 8 (Taylor 3), UO 7 (Murdie, Pilakouta 2). Total fouls: ORU 14, UO 15. A: 333.