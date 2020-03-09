A miserable second quarter was the difference for the Oral Roberts women's basketball team on Monday in a 65-43, season-ending loss to No. 17 South Dakota in the semifinals of the Summit League Tournament in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
ORU (15-16), the No. 4 seed, was tied with the top-seeded Coyotes (29-2) at 10 after one quarter, but South Dakota scored the first 14 points of the second quarter to seize control. ORU was outscored 25-5 in the second quarter and trailed 35-15 at halftime.
South Dakota led by as many as 36 points in the fourth quarter, before ORU ended the game on a 14-0 run over the final 5:19.
Keni Jo Lippe had her eighth double-double of the season for the Golden Eagles, with 18 points and 13 rebounds. She was the only ORU player to score more than five points.
The Golden Eagles shot just 21.4% (12-for-56 from the field, and 23.8% (5-for-21) from 3-point range.
Taylor Frederick led South Dakota State with 16 points off the bench. Hannah Sjerven added 15 points and 13 rebounds.
SOUTH DAKOTA 65, ORU 43
Oral Roberts: Holt 0-3 3-6 3, Brotons 0-5 3-4 3, Kirkhart 2-8 0-0 4, Torrey 1-7 2-2 5, Lippe 6-20 4-5 18, Skalnik 1-4 0-0 3, Schumacher 1-2 0-0 2, Garvie 1-7 2-2 5. Totals 12-56 14-19 43.
South Dakota: Sjerven 6-9 3-4 15, Arens 1-3 2-2 4, Lamb 3-11 1-2 9, McKeever 2-8 1-2 5, Duffy 5-14 0-0 10, Kunzer 0-2 0-0 0, Korngable 2-4 0-0 6, Guebert 0-3 0-0 0, Sankey 0-3 0-0 0, Frederick 8-10 0-1 16, Bonar 0-0 0-0 0, Hempe 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-68 7-11 65.
3-point goals: ORU 5-21 (Lippe 2-7, Torrey 1-5, Garvie 1-5, Skalnik 1-3, Kirkhart 0-1), SD 4-22 (Lamb 2-3, Korngable 2-3, McKeever 0-5, Duffy 0-5, Sankey 0-3, Guebert 0-2, Arens 0-1). Assists: ORU 4 (Torrey 2), SD 19 (Lamb 6). Rebounds: ORU 42 (Lippe 13), SD 44 (Sjerven 13). Total fouls: ORU 17, SD 19. Fouled out: None. Technical fouls: None. A: N/A.