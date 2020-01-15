WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
ORU at IUPFW
6 p.m. Thursday
Gates Sports Center,
Fort Wayne, Ind., KRXO-107.9
ORU (7-10, 2-2)
Ht. Pt. Rb.
G Kirkhart 5-9 4.1 2.7
G Lippe 5-9 18.0 7.0
G Torrey 5-11 12.3 2.7
F Holt 6-3 8.0 6.0
C Brotons 6-4 9.4 6.2
IUPFW (4-13, 0-4)
Ht. Pt. Rb.
G Ott 5-5 10.4 2.2
G Hess 5-10 9.6 1.1
G Lappenkuper 5-9 11.5 3.1
G Sellers 6-0 4.3 3.4
F Dykstra 6-1 2.5 3.1
Notes: Oral Roberts is coming a big home win against North Dakota, which was 4-0 in Summit League play before the loss. … Former Mayes County competitors Keni Jo Lippe (Adair) and Rylie Torrey (Locust Grove) are the only players on the Golden Eagles’ roster averaging double-digits, with Lippe averaging 18 and Torrey 12.3. … Senior guard Anna Lappenkuper, from Germany, leads Purdue Fort Wayne in scoring, averaging 11.5 points.