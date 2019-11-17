WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

ORU at Kansas State

6:30 p.m. Monday, Bramlage Coliseum, Manhattan, Kansas

ORU (3-1)

Ht. Pt. Rb.

G M.Gore 5-7 5.0 2.5

G Garvie 5-8 10.0 1.8

G Lippe 5-9 17.3 7.8

F Torrey 5-11 16.5 3.5

C Brotons 6-4 5.8 8.3

Kansas State (2-0)

Ht. Pt. Rb.

G Carr 6-1 17.5 5.5

G Harris 5-6 6.0 1.5

G Ranke 6-1 12.5 4.5

F Williams 6-4 14.0 19.0

C Lee 6-5 12.0 10.0

Notes: ORU lost its last outing to No. 23 Arkansas, 96-64, for its first loss of the season. … Guard Keni Jo Lippe led the Golden Eagles with 24 points and nine rebounds. … Kansas State is coming off an 84-40 win over UIC.

