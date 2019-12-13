WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

ORU at Nebraska

1 p.m. Saturday, Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln, Neb.

ORAL ROBERTS (4-6)

;;Ht.;Pt.;Rb.

G;M.Gore;5-7;5.2;2.2

G;Garvie; 5-8;8.3;2.1

G;Lippe;5-9;18.7;7.0

F;Torrey; 5-11;14.4;3.1

C;Brotons;6-4;9.5;7.0

NEBRASKA (8-1)

;;Ht.;Pt.;Rb.

G;Eliely;6-1;8.7;5.2

G;Haiby;5-9;9.8;2.8

G;Whitish;5-9;8.4;3.6

F;Veerbeek;6-2;9.6;6.3

C;Cain;6-5;9.2;5.8

Notes: Oral Roberts is 0-5 on the road this season. … Junior guard Keni Jo Lippe leads the Golden Eagles in scoring at 18.7 points per game. … Nebraska doesn’t have a player averaging in double figures, but everyone in the Cornhuskers’ starting lineup averages more than 8 ppg.

-- Dekota Gregory, Tulsa World

