WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
ORU at Nebraska
1 p.m. Saturday, Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln, Neb.
ORAL ROBERTS (4-6)
;;Ht.;Pt.;Rb.
G;M.Gore;5-7;5.2;2.2
G;Garvie; 5-8;8.3;2.1
G;Lippe;5-9;18.7;7.0
F;Torrey; 5-11;14.4;3.1
C;Brotons;6-4;9.5;7.0
NEBRASKA (8-1)
;;Ht.;Pt.;Rb.
G;Eliely;6-1;8.7;5.2
G;Haiby;5-9;9.8;2.8
G;Whitish;5-9;8.4;3.6
F;Veerbeek;6-2;9.6;6.3
C;Cain;6-5;9.2;5.8
Notes: Oral Roberts is 0-5 on the road this season. … Junior guard Keni Jo Lippe leads the Golden Eagles in scoring at 18.7 points per game. … Nebraska doesn’t have a player averaging in double figures, but everyone in the Cornhuskers’ starting lineup averages more than 8 ppg.
-- Dekota Gregory, Tulsa World