WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Omaha at ORU
7 p.m. Thursday, Mabee Center, KRXO-107.9
ORU (11-13, 6-5)
;;Ht.;Pt.;Rb.
G;Kirkhart;5-9;4.3;2.7
G;Lippe;5-9;19.5;7.6
G;Torrey; 5-11;12.1;2.3
F;Holt;6-3;7.6;4.8
C;Brotons;6-4;9.8;5.8
OMAHA (6-17, 1-9)
;;Ht.;Pt.;Rb.
G;Carter;5-7;6.7;2.1
G;Killian;5-10;8.0;4.1
G;Ogier;6-0;7.0;5.3
F;Filer;6-0;6.9;5.3
C;Murdie;6-3;10.1;5.1
Notes: Oral Roberts has won three of its past four, while Omaha is on an eight-game losing streak. … Omaha’s last win and only Summit League victory was against ORU, 60-54 on Jan. 4. … Junior guard Keni Jo Lippe leads the Golden Eagles in scoring with 19.5 points per game and is coming off a 46-point performance, the most scored by an NCAA Division I player this season. … Sophomore center Mariah Murdie leads Omaha with 10.1 ppg as the only starter averaging in double digits.
-- Dekota Gregory, Tulsa World