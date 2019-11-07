WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Texas State at Oral Roberts
5 p.m. Friday, Mabee Center
ORU (1-0)
;;Ht.;Ppg;Rpg
G;Garvie;5-8;11.0;2.0
G;M.Gore;5-7;2.0;3.0
G;Lippe;5-9;27.0;7.0
G;Torrey;5-11;15.0;4.0
C;Brotons;6-4;8.0;8.0
TEXAS STATE (1-0)
;;Ht.;Pgp;Rpg
G;Holle;5-7;9.0;6.0
G;Taylor;5-3;9.0;2.0
G;Alexander;5-8;4.0;7.0
F;Hood;6-1;7.0;7.0
C;Reed;6-1;18.0;6.0
Notes: ORU won its season opener against Central Christian 114-60 on Tuesday behind Keni Jo Lippe's 27 points. Off the bench, freshman Karly Gore had a double-double with 10 points and 14 rebounds. ... Friday will serve as the Golden Eagles' homecoming game. ... Texas State won its season opener to Texas Lutheran 72-31, as sophomore Jaeda Reed scored a career-high 18 points.
-- Dekota Gregory, Tulsa World