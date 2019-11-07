WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Texas State at Oral Roberts

5 p.m. Friday, Mabee Center

ORU (1-0)

;;Ht.;Ppg;Rpg

G;Garvie;5-8;11.0;2.0

G;M.Gore;5-7;2.0;3.0

G;Lippe;5-9;27.0;7.0

G;Torrey;5-11;15.0;4.0

C;Brotons;6-4;8.0;8.0

TEXAS STATE (1-0)

;;Ht.;Pgp;Rpg

G;Holle;5-7;9.0;6.0

G;Taylor;5-3;9.0;2.0

G;Alexander;5-8;4.0;7.0

F;Hood;6-1;7.0;7.0

C;Reed;6-1;18.0;6.0

Notes: ORU won its season opener against Central Christian 114-60 on Tuesday behind Keni Jo Lippe's 27 points. Off the bench, freshman Karly Gore had a double-double with 10 points and 14 rebounds. ... Friday will serve as the Golden Eagles' homecoming game. ... Texas State won its season opener to Texas Lutheran 72-31, as sophomore Jaeda Reed scored a career-high 18 points.

-- Dekota Gregory, Tulsa World