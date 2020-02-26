WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

W. Illinois at ORU

5 p.m. Thursday, Mabee Center, KRXO-107.9

W. ILLINOIS (15-12, 9-5)

;;Ht.;Pt.;Rb.

G;Flores;5-9;6.0;2.7

G;Gilmore;5-10;8.1;3.2

G;Nichols;5-10;11.8;4.4

G;Kaufmann;5-8;16.4;5.1

F;Zars;6-2;9.1;9.0

ORU (12-15, 7-7)

;;Ht.;Pt.;Rb.

G;Kirkhart;5-9;5.2;2.7

G;Lippe;5-9;18.9;7.6

G;Torrey; 5-11;11.9;2.2

F;Holt;6-3;7.6;4.9

C;Brotons;6-4;10.1;5.7

Notes: The Oral Roberts men's team will tip off right after the women Thursday night. ... ORU has three players averaging double-digit scoring in Keni Jo Lippe, Rylie Torrey and Montserrat Brotons. Lippe, a junior guard, leads the Golden Eagles with 18.9 points and 7.6 rebounds per game. … Senior guard Olivia Kaufmann leads Western Illinois with 16.4 ppg.

-- Dekota Gregory, Tulsa World

