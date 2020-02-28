Oral Roberts at Purdue Fort Wayne
2 p.m. Saturday, Mabee Center
KRXO-107.9
Purdue Fort Wayne (5-23, 1-14)
;;Ht.;Pt.;Rb.
G;Albrecht;5-7;13.0;2.8
G;Lappenkuper;5-9;10.6;2.7
G;Ott;5-5;11.1;2.6
G;Sellers;6-0;4.5;3.0
F;Dykstra;6-1;2.6;3.1
ORU (13-15, 8-7)
;;Ht.;Pt.;Rb.
G;Kirkhart;5-9;5.1;2.6
G;Lippe;5-9;18.7;7.7
G;Torrey; 5-11;11.8;2.3
F;Holt;6-3;7.4;4.8
C;Brotons;6-4;10.4;5.9
Notes: ORU will recognize seniors Rylie Torrey, Rachel Skalnik, Montserrat Brotons, Sarah Garvie and Jentry Holt during Senior Day festivities Saturday. Junior guard Keni Jo Lippe leads the Golden Eagles with 18.7 points and 7.7 rebounds a game. … Senior guard Hannah Albrecht leads Purdue Fort Wayne with 13 points a game. … ORU won its first game this season against Purdue Fort Wayne, 79-73.